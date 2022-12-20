'We, Pvt Security Guards, At CSIR-NML, In Jamshedpur, Are Not Paid For 2 Months'

Private security guards at CSIR-NML haven't been paid for 2 month.
(Illustration by: Chetan Bhakuni)
I work as a private security guard at CSIR NML (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research, National Metallurgical Laboratory), in Jamshedpur, for the last two years. Our salaries for October and November 2022 are yet to be paid.
Getting delayed salaries is not new to us. Every month, our salaries come with a delay of 15-20 days, sometimes even more. It has been over two months, and we have yet to be paid.
Security guards have paid Rs 15,000 to the agency in the name of the uniform kit, but they are yet to be provided with winter clothes.
Regarding the payment of salaries, when we reached out to NML, they said that since the agency is not submitting PFs and ESIs correctly, they have put the agency's bill on hold. On the other hand, the agency says that since CSIR-NML is not clearing their bills, they cannot pay us.
In both these conditions, we suffer, and the buck is just being passed. It's very tough for us to survive in these conditions.
(The Quint reached out to CSIR-NML and Raider Security Services. While CSIR-NML's response is awaited, Raider Security Service chose not to answer The Quint's questions over the phone. The story will be updated once responses are received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)