Taapsee Pannu-Starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ to Open The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After its premier at the London Film Festival on 23 June, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller, Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati will now open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) 2022. As per a report by India Today, Taapsee and Kashyap will be attending the film's opening night gala.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor and written by Nihit Bhave, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The Spanish thriller centres on the story of Vera played by Adriana Ugarte, a mother of one, who interacts with the ghost of a child to save his life. However, her efforts cause a space-time continuum glitch that alters the reality.
In continuation to the report, Kashyap shared, "Excited to be showcasing our film and being elected as the opening night film for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I have previously been to IFFM and have first hand seen the unison with which Indian films and film from the subcontinent are celebrated and showcased with much vigour. Dobaaraa is a special film for me as a filmmaker and I’m looking forward to showcasing it at this platform."
The film is all set for its worldwide theatrical release on 19 August.
