Did Israel Use White Phosphorus Bombs In Gaza? Is it an Illegal Weapon?

White phosphorus is a solid crystalline material with a waxy texture that darkens upon exposure to light. This hazardous substance appears transparent, ranging from white to yellow.

Militaries utilise white phosphorus in various ammunition forms due to its incendiary properties, igniting spontaneously when in contact with oxygen in the air. Additionally, it serves as a smoke agent, generating irritating white smoke clouds.

White phosphorus has the ability to kindle rapidly spreading fires on the ground, proving exceptionally challenging to extinguish once ignited. This substance poses grave danger to civilians, inflicting deep tissue and bone burns, and can reignite even after initial treatment.