Israeli Journo Claims Hamas 'Beheaded' Babies: Did It Happen? What We Know

After foreign journalists were invited by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to inspect the aftermath of a Hamas-led massacre at Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, 10 October, a journalist from Tel Aviv-based news channel i24 claimed that Israeli soldiers had found bodies of 'decapitated babies.'

But there are several counterclaims to this. Did this really happen? Whose versions are out there? Here's what we actually know about the incident.