Palestinian Civilians Pay the Price in Israel-Hamas Crossfire, Death Toll Rises

A Palestinian looking at the devastation from Israeli air strikes
(Photo: X/Times of Gaza)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Palestinian civilians continue to pay the price in the ongoing Israel-Hamas crossfire, that comes amid several years of conflict and wars between Israel and Hamas.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed, and 2,700 people have been injured in Hamas' attack. According to the United Nations, roughly 6,400 Palestinians and 300 Israelis have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, since 2008.
A resident looking at the rubble around him in Gaza Strip.
Hundreds of apartments and shops are destroyed in Israeli air strikes. Mosques, schools and rescue camps are being bombed, leaving over 1,23,000 people displaced, according to the United Nations. Thousands have taken shelter in UNRWA-run (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) schools.
Even rescue camps have been targeted by Israeli forces. On 9 October 2023, residents of Beit Hanoun woke up to instructions from the Israeli army, asking them to leave their homes and move to the city centre. Many of them heeded the call and took shelter in the Jabalia rescue camp, hoping to be safe. Instead, they were bombed. Israeli fighter jets bombed two buildings in the main market of the camp, killing more than 50 people.
Top-angle photo of buildings destroyed in Israeli air strike.
Hospital are overcrowded and struggling to cope with the number of injured. They are running out of drugs, medical supplies and fuel for generators. The last operational power plant in Gaza stopped working as it ran out of fuel.
The Beit Hanoun Hospital, which is Gaza's main hospital, has been damaged and is now out of service after Israeli forces repeatedly targeted the area, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Israel has escalated its attack on Hamas by announcing a complete siege on Gaza strip, even blocking all food, fuel, electricity and other essential supplies to Gaza, even as air strikes continue.
Speaking to The Quint, 58-year-old Ahmad (name changed), a resident of Tel Al-Hawa, a popular neighbourhood on the Gaza Strip that has been turned into rubble, said that his family that survived the bombing, is somehow surviving on bread, but their real challenge is to feed their children, with one of them just a year old.
Gaza's Tel Al-Hawa locality is completely destroyed in the Israeli attacks.
According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency,
years of conflict and blockade have left 80% of Gaza’s population dependent on foreign aid
According to the United Nations,
close to 97% of Gaza's drinking water is contaminated
nearly 60% of Gaza's residents are refugees
nearly 60% of Palestinians live in poverty
nearly 63% of Palestinian youth are unemployed
food insecurity plagues 63% of Gaza's citizens
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is spurred by decades-old disputes over land ownership, including,
Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza, in the 1960s
takeover of Palestine by Islamist group Hamas, in the 2000s
blockading of the Gaza strip by neighbouring Israel and Egypt in 2007
