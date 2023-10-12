Palestinian Civilians Pay the Price in Israel-Hamas Crossfire, Death Toll Rises

Israel has escalated its attack on Hamas by announcing a complete siege on Gaza strip, even blocking all food, fuel, electricity and other essential supplies to Gaza, even as air strikes continue.

Speaking to The Quint, 58-year-old Ahmad (name changed), a resident of Tel Al-Hawa, a popular neighbourhood on the Gaza Strip that has been turned into rubble, said that his family that survived the bombing, is somehow surviving on bread, but their real challenge is to feed their children, with one of them just a year old.