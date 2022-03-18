Pandemic and Education: Most Parents Report Behaviour Changes, Learning Losses

A recent study conducted by National Coalition on the Education Emergency (NCEE), in three states – Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, – revealed that most parents said their children’s ability to read and write had declined over 18 months of COVID-enforced school closure.

The study revealed that the sustained school closure only widened the existing social and economic gaps. Those parents who could support their children’s online education felt that their children had made some academic progress, even during the pandemic, as opposed to those parents who could not.

The study was conducted in over 500 households and 900 children across 9 districts from October 2021 to January 2022. The survey captures the scale of the learning loss among school children across the country.