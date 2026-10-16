Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Corporate America Knows Talented Foreign Students Should Stay On: Salil Tripathi

Corporate America Knows Talented Foreign Students Should Stay On: Salil Tripathi

Author Salil Tripathi speaks to Raghav Bahl on what it means to be Indian in Trump’s United States today.

Meghnad Bose
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salil Tripathi, an award-winning journalist and a board member of the writers’ association PEN International, speaks to Raghav Bahl on what it means to be Indian in Trump’s United States today.</p></div>
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Salil Tripathi, an award-winning journalist and a board member of the writers’ association PEN International, speaks to Raghav Bahl on what it means to be Indian in Trump’s United States today.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

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“A lot of Indian Americans who are right-leaning and pro-BJP thought that Trump was their man because they thought he was anti-Muslim and pro-India,” says Salil Tripathi, a New York-based journalist, author and human rights expert, on the VIGILANT podcast. “But now they've suddenly realized that the immigration (crackdown) is really nasty to India and the tariffs that are imposed on India are terrible, and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) crowd really hates the H-1B visa issue and thinks that every Indian who has a job is at the expense of somebody.”

Tripathi, an award-winning journalist and a board member of the writers’ association PEN International, discusses what it means to be Indian in Trump’s United States today.

Speaking to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on this new episode of the podcast, Tripathi adds, “It is a period of churning but ultimately, this is a very materialistic transactional society and corporate America knows that bright, talented foreign students should be staying on rather than going back.”

This podcast is a part of VIGIL, an offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.

Watch the full conversation between Tripathi and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.

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Have an idea for a guest we should speak to on the podcast, or a topic we should discuss? Write to us at vigil@thequint.com and let us know!

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