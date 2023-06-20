COMING SOON | UNIDENTIFIED: Stories Behind Women's Unclaimed Bodies

UNIDENTIFIED – Women Brutally Killed: Bodies Unclaimed, Cases Unsolved
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
(Trigger Warning: This story has details of murder and violence. Viewer discretion is advised)
The 2022 Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi had shaken the conscience of the nation. The gory details of the murder had caught the national media limelight.
Around the same time, a team of The Quint began tracking similar cases from several cities of Uttar Pradesh. We covered six stories of women who were brutally murdered and their decapitated bodies abandoned at desolate spots. The police are still clueless about the victims' identities. Their killers are still free. And these cases remain unsolved.
2018, Bulandshahr: An eight-month pregnant woman's headless was burnt with acid and dumped under a neem tree. Over four years later, the victim remains UNIDENTIFIED.
2019, Bulandshahr: A woman's headless body was recovered. The woman's palm and fingers were also missing. Three years later, the victim remains UNIDENTIFIED.
2020, Meerut: Body of a women was chopped into 8-10 pieces, bundled into a sack and dumped near a cremation ground. The head was missing. Over two years later, the victim remains UNIDENTIFIED.
2020, Shamli: Two young women were killed, their bodies were tied up in a sack and dumped near a sugarcane field.
2021, Meerut: Scattered parts of a woman's decomposing woman was recovered by the police. The woman's head and several body parts were missing. Two years later, the victim remains UNIDENTIFIED.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)