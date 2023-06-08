'Accused Minced, Boiled Her Body Parts': Gory Details Emerge in Mira Road Murder

The Mira Road Police investigating the murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in the area said that the accused, her live-in partner Manoj Sahni, minced and boiled her body parts using a mixie and a cooker before getting rid of them.

The police also found tree cutters in the couple's apartment in Akashganga building which were reportedly used to chop the victim's body. The accused had disposed of some body parts, but a leg and a few other parts have been retrieved.

"Some body parts from the kitchen area have been seized and sent to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for forensic analysis," the police said.