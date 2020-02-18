SC Clears Central Vista Redevelopment Plan But Not All Are Happy

Central Vista is the heart of India's power. It is the area on both sides of Rajpath – from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Princes’ Park near India Gate.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, North Block, South Block, Vice-President's House and Central Secretariat –– all come under Central Vista. So do institutions like National Museum, National Archives, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts or IGNCA, Udyog Bhawan, Bikaner House, Hyderabad House, Nirman Bhawan and Jawahar Bhawan.

The ruling government's plan to revamp this entire area is what the Central Vista Redevelopment Project is all about.