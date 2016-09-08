Captain Vikram Batra, The ‘Shershaah’ Pakistan Army Feared During Kargil War

(This video has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer biopic Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian solider who lost his life in the Kargil War. It was originally published on 9 September 2016.)
More than two decades ago, a Captain in the Indian Army laid down his life during the Kargil War. A symbol of bravery, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
But late Captain Vikram Batra was no ordinary man. The Pakistani Army feared him – so much so that they called him “Shershaah”.
Captain Batra was inducted as a lieutenant in the 13 JAK Rifles on 6 December 1997. Two years hence, he was promoted to the rank of Captain during the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.
One of the proudest sons of the soil, Captain Batra earned immortality on 7 July 1999 at the snow-clad peak of Point 4875 in Kargil, valiantly giving up his life to defend the country and his fellow soldiers.
In 1999, Captain Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously as a sign of respect for his service to the nation.
The Quint remembers the incredibly brave Captain through the words of now retired Captain Naveen Nagappa who served with him in Kargil.
Captain Nagappa recalls Captain Vikram as a meticulous planner, who drew up in-depth plans for all operations. Calling him a fearless leader, he says Captain Vikram always led from the front. He, in fact, saved his life while sacrificing his own.
Here’s the full transcript of the interview.
He held my hand and dragged me out the bunker. Probably that saved my life because the counter-attack was already on.
7 July, early morning, I was sitting and firing towards the enemy. That is the time when a hand grenade was launched from the enemy. It landed right inside our bunker right in front of me. Then I got severely injured by the enemy grenade.
Having saved my life, he continued with the attack. With disregard to his personal safety he charged forward, taking the only way available forward, which is a frontal attack, thereby eliminating the enemy and in the process, making the supreme sacrifice of losing his life – but not before hoisting the tricolour on top of Point 4875.
Captain Batra lost his life within half an hour of saving Naveen’s. Naveen later underwent 8 surgeries, and spent 21 months recovering in the command hospital in Srinagar.
Naveen had met Vikram just months before the Kargil War.
I joined Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in January 1999. During that time, Captain Batra had gone to attend his commando course. That was the time when I first came across him.
That is the kind of officer he was. Even in the face of death, in the face of fear, he had the courage, the presence of mind to make fun of the Pakistanis.
Before setting out for the attack, its customary for all the officers to hug each other.
When I came to hug captain Vikram Batra, he told me a couple of things. The first one being:
These words almost moved me to tears.
The second thing he told me was: Tumko bohot aage jaana. Himmat nahi haarna kyunki jeet humari hogi.
