Captain Vikram Batra, The ‘Shershaah’ Pakistan Army Feared During Kargil War

(This video has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer biopic Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian solider who lost his life in the Kargil War. It was originally published on 9 September 2016.)

More than two decades ago, a Captain in the Indian Army laid down his life during the Kargil War. A symbol of bravery, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

But late Captain Vikram Batra was no ordinary man. The Pakistani Army feared him – so much so that they called him “Shershaah”.