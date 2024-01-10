'Beaten, Thrown Off Cliff': When an Innocent Widow Was Witch-Hunted in Jharkhand

Holo Devi was killed by her family members in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district in June 2022. We revisit the case to find out what led to the accusations of witchcraft against her – and her alleged murder.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Editors: Purnendu Pritam & Rahul Sanpui
“My mother had gone to ask for her right to the land. Instead, they branded her a 'witch' and eventually killed her," alleges 34-year-old Vinod Kherwar, son of Holo Devi, a widow in her late fifties who was brutally murdered by a mob of men and women in June 2022.
Holo Devi, a tribal woman from Ganeshpur village in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, was the second wife of her husband. Her children allege that she was not only deprived of her rights while she was alive by the family of her husband's first wife but also allegedly killed by them over a property dispute. Her husband had died a few years ago.
Police records over the past seven years reveal that at least 231 women have been murdered in the state following accusations of witchcraft and sorcery. In addition, around 4,500 cases related to allegations of witch hunting and sorcery have been registered.
Holo Devi got married about four decades ago. Her husband had five sons and one daughter from his first wife, and two sons and two daughters with Holo Devi.
A tragedy struck when one of Holo Devi's stepsons passed away earlier in 2022 due to illness. Instead of seeking medical intervention, the family turned to local faith healers. They failed to save his life.
The family of Vinod's stepmother remained unavailable to talk to The Quint.
Meanwhile, police sources told The Quint that prominent people of the village were behind the meeting that led to the plan to kill Holo Devi.
She was then abused by the people at the meeting – and questioned about how and where she learned witchcraft.
"My mother had no answer. How could she say anything when she was not a 'witch'?" Vinod said.
What followed next was borrowed from the same playbook of cases of violence against women over witchcraft.
Speaking to The Quint, Sengardang Police Station in-charge Anant Marandi said, "There was an atmosphere of excitement among the people when we reached Ganeshpur. The entire village confessed to killing her."
The Association for Social and Human Awareness Institute’s founder, Ajay Kumar Jaiswal, who has been working for the past several years to help eradicate the practice of witch-hunting in Jharkhand, said many times the allegations of witchcraft link back to property disputes.
"The victim's own family members and neighbouring villagers accuse her of witchcraft. First they press her to leave; if she retaliates or doesn't agree, then in some way or other, they find an opportunity to kill her,” he told The Quint.
He further added, "The women who are living alone, are widows, or are old, their own families accuse them of being 'witches' to grab their land or whatever is rightfully theirs."
