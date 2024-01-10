'Beaten, Thrown Off Cliff': When an Innocent Widow Was Witch-Hunted in Jharkhand

Video Editors: Purnendu Pritam & Rahul Sanpui

“My mother had gone to ask for her right to the land. Instead, they branded her a 'witch' and eventually killed her," alleges 34-year-old Vinod Kherwar, son of Holo Devi, a widow in her late fifties who was brutally murdered by a mob of men and women in June 2022.

Holo Devi, a tribal woman from Ganeshpur village in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, was the second wife of her husband. Her children allege that she was not only deprived of her rights while she was alive by the family of her husband's first wife but also allegedly killed by them over a property dispute. Her husband had died a few years ago.