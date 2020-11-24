Breaking Views: Don’t Depend Entirely on a COVID Vaccine

By when can we expect to get a COVID vaccine in India? And till we do, what are the guidelines that you must continue to follow? Don't depend entirely on a COVID vaccine; stay safe because negligence can be fatal, points out The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia. Third phase of the Oxford COVID vaccine trial has been successful. India has so far ordered 50 crore doses of this vaccine. This means that 25 crore people can be expected to get it.

“For people like you and me, it can take three months, six months or a year to get this vaccine,” says Sanjay Pugalia.

Thus, the following ought to be adhered to:

Maintain Social Distancing

Wear a mask.

Wash and sanitise hands.

Do not touch your mouth and nose unnecessarily.

“If lockdown is not the solution, it doesn’t mean that we roam around carelessly and meet people without any actual need to do so.” Sanjay Pugalia

Who Will Get The Vaccine First?

In America, the following order will be followed with regard to access to vaccine:

First, healthcare workers will receive it.

Then people above the age of 65.

Then people between the ages 50 and 65.

Then those in essential services.

And finally youth.

India is expected to follow America’s footsteps.

Vaccination in India

260 crore doses are required.

Vaccination drive to go on for a year.

Experts suggest that 30 crore people will be vaccinated by December 2021.

Shocking Figures

Globally COVID-19 has crossed six crore cases, and there have been at least 14 lakh reported deaths. In India, there have been more than 91 lakh cases, and 1.3 lakh deaths.

Take Safety Seriously Because…