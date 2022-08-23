'It Was Extremely Easy to Work With Mohanlal': Guru Somasundaram on 'Barroz'

Guru Somasundaram has worked with Pa Ranjith in Dhammam and in Mohanlal's upcoming film Barroz.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Guru Somasundaram is one of the finest actors from Tamil and Malayalam film industry. He shot to fame with his realistic performances in national award winning film Joker, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam and Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali.
In an interview with The Quint, he opens up about featuring in superstar Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz, in Pa Ranjith's recent short Dhammam, web series Meme Boys on Sony Liv and more.
Speaking about venturing into cinema as a theatre artist, Guru says acting in theatre and cinema are both the same and that it is like cooking. The ingredients are the same, but how and where we are cooking differentiates the two.
When asked about his experience working in actor Mohanlal's directorial debut and the difference that he sees between the actor and the director in him, he says, "This is the first time I’m seeing him; how can I spot the difference? I was like a fan on the sets and was very scared to work with him. He is such a big actor and a good man. He was very professional as a director, in fact he acted with us as an actor".
Watch the video for more.