Fewer Indians Are Crossing Over to US, And COVID Isn’t Just Why

Over 3,200 kilometres, across four states, ocean to ocean. Impervious desert, knife-edged mountains, shifting sand dunes. The Southern border that separates the US from Mexico is tranquil, yet forbidding, harsh, and relentless.

The gritty landscape represents a challenge for one of the world's largest law enforcement organisations – US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the most frequently crossed international boundary in the world.

The US CBP has positioned 85% of its agents in this terrain.