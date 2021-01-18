Joe Biden to Sign Orders to Rejoin Paris Accord, Remove Travel Ban

President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and to end the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, on his first day in office, reported CNN.
According to the report, he will also sign orders to prevent evictions and student loan payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
These decisions were mentioned in a memo sent by Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain.
“These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises. President-elect Biden will take action – not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration – but also to start moving our country forward,” the Associated Press quoted Klain.
"During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better. As president, he will keep those promises and sign dozens of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies in fulfilment of the promises he made," Klain’s memo added.
On Friday, economic relief to those suffering the economic costs of the pandemic will be addressed, the memo added.
(With inputs from CNN)
