Undocumented Indian Immigrants Spend Over $15.5 Billion in US

Over half a million undocumented Indian immigrants to the US have a collective spending power of $15.5 billion and contribute $2.8 billion to the state, federal and local tax revenue, an American think tank report accessed by PTI says.
The number of the Mexican immigrants who lack documentation is about 4.2 million, which makes up more than 40.8 percent of the 10.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
In 2019, their earnings in household income was almost $92 billion. They also contributed around $9.8 billion in state, federal and local taxes.
The report also stated that Mexican undocumented immigrants’ spending power accounted to more than $82.2 billion that often goes back into local economies as the money is spent on basic necessities such as housing, consumer goods and other services.
Published: 17 Mar 2021,01:22 PM IST