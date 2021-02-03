Indo-American Raja K Appointed Co-Chair of Immigration Task Force

The 47-year-old Krishnamoorthi told PTI that he is honoured to be appointed as a co-chair of the CAPAC Immigration Task Force. “We will constantly work towards ensuring that our immigration system reflects American values,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The immigration task force aims to assist in issues like support legislation to protect Dreamers and Temporary Protect Status (DTPS) recipients, support comprehensive immigration reform and restore due process for immigrants etc.

It also helps to promote access to citizenship and integration of AAPI immigrants.