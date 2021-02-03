Indo-American Raja K Appointed Co-Chair of Immigration Task Force

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been appointed as co-chair of the crucial Immigration Task Force of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus as reported by PTI.
The 47-year-old Krishnamoorthi told PTI that he is honoured to be appointed as a co-chair of the CAPAC Immigration Task Force. “We will constantly work towards ensuring that our immigration system reflects American values,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
The immigration task force aims to assist in issues like support legislation to protect Dreamers and Temporary Protect Status (DTPS) recipients, support comprehensive immigration reform and restore due process for immigrants etc.
It also helps to promote access to citizenship and integration of AAPI immigrants.
He also said that he is motivated to build on his previous work fighting to end the Trump administration’s Muslim ban along with passing comprehensive immigration reform as reported by PTI.
Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives, said that he looks forward to improving the immigration system for American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) immigrants and all other immigrants who wish to call the US home.
Krishnamoorthi was born into a Tamil-speaking family in New Delhi. His family moved to Buffalo, New York when he was three months old. He later got a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University and also attended Harvard Law School reported PTI.
Four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers namely Dr. Ami Bera, Ms. Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Mr. Krishnamoorthi were re-elected to the US.\ House of Representatives. In November last year.
(With inputs from PTI)
