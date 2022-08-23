Local Mayor Decried The Bulldozer At I-Day Parade In Edison, New Jersey In US

The Mayor of a New Jersey town in the United States has denounced the use of a bulldozer during an Indian Independence Day rally that took place last week.

Mayor Samip Joshi said it was "unacceptable" and asked for an apology from the group that organised the parade in Edison, New Jersey.

Joshi spoke during a meeting which consisted of concerned residents and activists and said the inclusion of the bulldozer at the parade was a "symbol of division."

He asked for the Indian Business Association, the organisers of the rally to apologise.