Graphic Novel: Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya – One Year of UP's Anti-Conversion Law

A few days later, while still at the Nari Niketan, she complained of terrible ache, and was rushed to a hospital. Pinky suffered a miscarriage. Two days later, on December 15, she gave a statement to a magistrate that she married Rashid consensually, and that she was an adult.



On December 20, Rashid and his brother were finally released from prison as UP Police “found no evidence” against them. In January, the couple moved back to Dehradun where they had first met and are now trying to rebuild their life that was so rudely interrupted.

“My family has cut all ties with me but I can’t look at people through the lens of religion and caste. Are Muslims not human beings? Rashid and I love each other and are stronger than ever before,” she said.