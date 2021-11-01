An Interactive Graphic Novel by The Quint

A romance that blossomed in the foothills of the Himalayas between a young man and a woman made headlines after Uttar Pradesh passed an anti-conversion law in November 2020.

This is their story of love, loss, and longing. Meet Pinky and Rashid, an interfaith couple who dared to love and fight against the tag of 'love jihad' at every step.