Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
An Interactive Graphic Novel by The Quint
A romance that blossomed in the foothills of the Himalayas between a young man and a woman made headlines after Uttar Pradesh passed an anti-conversion law in November 2020.
This is their story of love, loss, and longing. Meet Pinky and Rashid, an interfaith couple who dared to love and fight against the tag of 'love jihad' at every step.
Credits
-
SOMYA LAKHANI
Reporter
-
CHETAN BHAKUNI
Illustrator
-
MEGHNAD BOSE
Creative producer
-
ACHINTYA DE
UI/UX Developer
-
SHUBHAM VAISHALA
UI/UX Developer
-
ANTHONY ROZARIO
Visual inputs
-
SHELLY WALIA
Senior editor
-
RITU KAPUR
Executive producer