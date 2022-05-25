Interactive: How 13 Months of Double-Digit Inflation Affects You, the Consumer

Volatile Key Sectors

A resolution by India’s Monetary Policy Committee mentioned that India’s objective is to achieve consumer price inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent (from 2 percent to 6 percent). Since January 2022, this percentage has witnessed a steady rise and remained above 6 percent.

In April, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation calculated the retail inflation of March to be 6.95 percent, which was a 17-month high. The food inflation in February was 6.07 percent and in January, when it first breached the RBI limit, the retail inflation was 6.01 percent.

A year ago in April 2021, the CPI-based inflation was well within the benchmarks set by the RBI – standing at 4.29 percent. This was an ease from the inflation rate during the same time in the previous year, 2020.

Several key sectors such as food, petroleum, and natural gas and minerals have seen increases in inflation after supply chain disruptions.