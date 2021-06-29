Will TikTok Be Back in India Anytime Soon?

PUBG is rebranded and back as Battlegrounds Mobile India. It should be noted that the game did not seek any formal permission from the government before launching the game in India.

Responses given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to RTI applications filed by a critic, Dr Gaurav Tyagi, an assistant professor at JNU, revealed that the government couldn't stop the game from launching in India.

Responding to the RTI, the IT ministry said, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/Mobile app in India."

But for TikTok, a comeback would be more difficult than PUBG because, unlike the gaming app which is developed by Korean firm Krafton, the short video app is owned by a Chinese company.

Dr Tyagi, in an interview with India.com, said that TikTok can also use this route to "re-enter India with modified names".