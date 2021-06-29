Will TikTok Be Back in India Anytime Soon?

After PUBG Mobile's relaunch in India, it is now anticipated that the Chinese short video-making app TikTok will likely make a comeback in the country as well.
This development comes amid US shifting its stance on the app, with President Biden repealing the ban that was imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
Bytedance-owned TikTok has reportedly said the relationships between India and China have improved.
According to a report by The Print, TikTok representatives have approached the IT ministry, PMO officials and reiterated that ByteDance and TikTok will work to comply with the 2021 intermediary guidelines.
“TikTok/ByteDance has always worked to comply with local laws, including content takedown requests from the Indian government before the ban on 29 June 2020. TikTok officials were in touch with government officials, especially from the IT ministry, to talk about the company’s CSR," The Print reported, quoting sources.
PUBG is rebranded and back as Battlegrounds Mobile India. It should be noted that the game did not seek any formal permission from the government before launching the game in India.
Responses given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to RTI applications filed by a critic, Dr Gaurav Tyagi, an assistant professor at JNU, revealed that the government couldn't stop the game from launching in India.
Responding to the RTI, the IT ministry said, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/Mobile app in India."
But for TikTok, a comeback would be more difficult than PUBG because, unlike the gaming app which is developed by Korean firm Krafton, the short video app is owned by a Chinese company.
Dr Tyagi, in an interview with India.com, said that TikTok can also use this route to "re-enter India with modified names".
