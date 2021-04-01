Pakistan Court Lifts TikTok Ban; App to Monitor ‘Immoral’ Content 

A high court in Pakistan said the country’s telecommunications authority can lift a block on social media app TikTok, after government officials said the company was working with them on monitoring what they called “immoral” content, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the head of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the court on Thursday in Peshawar that it was in talks with TikTok and the company had agreed to appoint a nodal officer to ensure better content moderation.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on 9 October, announced that it has blocked the social-media app TikTok, citing that the Chinese company has failed to filter out ‘immoral’ content.

The government in its press statement, released by the PTA, said that the Chinese company has failed to comply with “the authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content.”

But after 10 days it reversed its decision saying the company’s owners, China-based ByteDance, had agreed to moderate content in Pakistan.