WhatsApp Users Must Accept Updated Terms or ‘Delete’ Their Account

Starting 8 February, WhatsApp’s new privacy rules will take effect, and if a WhatsApp user does not accept the new terms of service, they may lose access, reported Gadgets360.
WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates, where, according to Gadgets360, it has been clearly mentioned that users can either accept the new terms, or ‘delete' their accounts.
The updated announcement comes will a disclaimer that says:
Whatsapp also reportedly confirmed the same to The Independent.
Key updates, according to Gadgets360, include more information about WhatsApp's service, how user data is processed and information on how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.
WABetaInfo also stated that the 8 February date may be subject to change. Further, the updated terms of service are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp, which had so far been sharing all updates via blog and social media posts, will now do so through in-app notifications, reported HT Tech.
HT Tech also stated that these notifications will appear in the form of an in-app banner, with links to external websites. These in-app banners can also be used to “direct users to a specific action.”
(With inputs from Gadget360, WABetaInfo & HT Tech)
