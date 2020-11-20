WhatsApp New Feature to Allow Users to Mute Videos Before Sharing

In the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, one can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option.

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before sharing it with their friends and family or putting them up as status.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features, the video mute feature appeared on a beta update. In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, one can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option.

"After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates," a report by WABetaInfo read.

The company has been recently pushing out a number of features in order to stay afloat in the competitive messaging platforms segments against the likes of Telegram and Slack.