WhatsApp Payments in India: How to Activate & Transfer Money

Messaging platform WhatsApp has finally got a nod from the National Payments Corporation on India (NPCI) to release the WhatsApp payments feature in India, which means that WhatsApp users will now be able to make UPI transfers from one account to another using the app.

The feature was available to a select number of users in its beta testing phase but now, it will be rolled out for all users starting with 20 millions users initially.

This is because NPCI has said that a 30 percent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from 1 January 2021.