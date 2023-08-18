Volvo C40 Recharge Launch Date in India 4 September: Features, Specs, and Price

The most anticipated electric SUV Volvo C40 Recharge is all set to make its debut in India on Monday, 4 September 2023. After the launch of Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge will be another addition to the electric SUV line up of the company in the country.

Volvo C40 Recharge is a BEV (born electric vehicle), means it has been specifically and primarily designed to be an electric vehicle. The teaser images of Volvo C40 Recharge have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now, and finally the electric coupe SUV will officially be unveiled in India in the first week of September.

Let us check out the features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV below.