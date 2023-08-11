TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Launch Today: Features, Specifications, and More

TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition Launch Date 11 August 2023. Details Here.
(Photo: instagram.com/tvsraiderofficial)
The TVS Motor company in collaboration with Marvel is all set to release the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition in India today on Friday, 11 August 2023 at 9:30 pm. The motorcycle is expected to be unveiled under the brand name "Super Squad" Edition.
According to the teaser image released by the company on its official Instagram handle, "The official unveiling of the TVS Raider and some exciting announcements in store between 9.30pm to 10pm on the 11th August on Star Sports (Hindi, Tamil) and Rooter App."
If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition will share similar features and specifications with the already available NTorq 125 scooter.
Let us check out the features and specs of the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition below.
Based on the online reports, following are some of the expected features and specifications of the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition.
124.8cc engine option.
Air cooled engine with a max output of 1.2 BHP at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.
5-speed gearbox.
As per the teaser images, following are some of the confirmed features and specs of the TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition,
The motorcycle will be dedicated to Marvel superheroes, however, it is unknown yet which super hero livery it will flaunt.
The motor cycle will be available in two paint schemes in the country.
Stylish headlights with X shaped signature DRLs.
Company badge on the head.
17 inch alloy wheels.
Mono shock unit.
Telescopic suspension
The starting price of TVS Raider 125 is Rs 94,619 (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 1 lakh for top models. Therefore, the price of TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition is anticipated to be higher than this.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on TVS Raider 125 Marvel Edition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)