Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specs, and Price

Volvo C40 Recharge to be launched in India in the 2023 end. Here are the details you must know.
(Photo: scandiavolvocars.com)
The Swedish automobile maker Volvo is all set to launch one more electric car Volvo C40 Recharge in India this year. The company will launch the second battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the end of 2023.
According to several reports, the Volvo C40 Recharge will go on sale in the country along with Volvo XC40 Recharge EV, which has already got a lot of attention in the markets.
The international version of Volvo C40 Recharge has been already launched in global markets and that will probably help in strengthening the Volvo's EV portfolio in India.
Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of Volvo C40 Recharge in India.
Here is the list of features and specs of the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge in India.
Available in two global variants. One variant has a single motor along with rear-wheel drive version with a capacity to generate 238 hp of peak power and offers 482 km range. The other variant is equipped with a dual motor and AWD system. 408 hp of peak power can be generated by the AWD system and the vehicle offers you a 504 km range.
The Volvo C40 Recharge has an amazing, stylish, and sporty design. The forefront is similar in to that of the XC40 Recharge EV while as the rear end is dramatically different.
The Volvo C40 Recharge EV flaunts a coupe-like roofline, making it more sporty and eye catching.
The exact features and specifications of Volvo C40 Recharge India has not been unveiled by the company yet.
Check this space regularly to know the latest details about the upcoming electric vehicle Volvo C40 Recharge in India.
There are currently no details about the price of Volvo C40 Recharge in India, however, it is expected that the price may be close to XC40 Recharge or even more. Currently, XC40 Recharge EV is available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 56.9 lakhs.
