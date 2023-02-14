Renault and Nissan Plan to Launch 4 New SUVs and 2 EVs in the Coming Years

Renault and Nissan have come together to bring their long term vision for India into reality. The vision includes increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. They have their base in Chennai and are currently planning to add six new production vehicles, including two fully electric vehicles, and will invest around Rs 5,300 crores in new projects.

Renault and Nissan's new investment is expected to create up to 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre near Chennai. The companies claims that RNAIPL factory will become carbon-neutral with a significant increase in renewable energy generation.

Renault and Nissan announced a fresh investment of Rs 5,300 crore in the Indian market and they are set to launch six new locally produced models between the two brands. We have mentioned the details of the cars as much as we know.