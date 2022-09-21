Volvo XC40 and XC90 Facelift To Launch in India Today: Expected Specs & Price

The popular auto company, Volvo is completely ready to launch Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift in India today, Wednesday, 21 September. The company has decided to introduce mid-hybrid technology to the facelift version of the SUV. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to come with exterior design changes that include more paint options and other cosmetic changes. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the website to know more about the two models that will launch on 21 September.

The Volvo XC40 Facelift is likely to get certain exterior tweaks. Volvo has not announced anything about the design or the price of the Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift yet. Buyers have to wait for the launch to take place so that they can know about all the latest details. The launch will happen on Wednesday.