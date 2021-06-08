Twitter Restricts Punjabi Singer Jazzy B’s Account on Govt Request

Complying with a new legal request by the Indian government, microblogging platform Twitter has now restricted four accounts, including one belonging to Canadian-Punjabi singer Jazzy B, in India.

Jazzy B has been frequently tweeting in support of the farmers’ protest against the controversial farm laws.

The accounts of California Sikh Youth Alliance, hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion, singers and songwriters Jazzy B and Tarandeep Guraya have been 'geo-restricted, which means that Twitter has restricted their IP addresses and these accounts can only be accessed outside the country.

As per a technology website, TechCrunch, all four accounts had protested New Delhi’s agriculture reforms and some had posted tweets that criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seven years of governance.