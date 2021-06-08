Need More Time to Adhere to IT Rules: Twitter After Govt Notice

Twitter on Monday, 7 June, wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), asking for more time to comply with the new IT Rules.
The microblogging platform said that every effort is being made to comply with the new guidelines, but because of the pandemic, it has been unable to do so, a source told PTI.
He added, “We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and an overview on our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government,” news agency ANI reported.
Twitter’s reply came after the Centre on 5 June, served "one last notice" to Twitter to immediately comply with the new IT Rules, saying that failure to do so will result in the withdrawal of the exemption from liability available under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, and the microblogging platform will be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India.
In February, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced drastic changes in the new legal rules for social media companies and a code of ethics for OTT streaming platforms as well as digital news media.
The new digital regulations mandate the appointment of officials, such as a chief compliance officer, a resident grievance officer, and a nodal contact person, as well as monitoring of objectionable content, complaint resolution, compliance report and removal of objectionable content.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined