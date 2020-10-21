These Android Phones Also Support Apple’s MagSafe Charger

In its 13 October event, Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature magnets on the read end of the phone, to align with wireless MagSafe chargers, and can also be used for mount-on accessories. However, a YouTube channel with name Zollotech shows that the MagSafe charger also works with Google’s flagship Pixel 5 and a report by Android Police finds that the charger also works with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The video shows that the Apple MagSafe charger magnetically clips onto the Pixel 5. The video also shows the charger working with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The MagSafe is most likely aligning to the magnetic wireless coil at the back of Android phones.

It is important to note that the magnets are not as strong when aligned with Android phones when they are with iPhone 12. According to Apple, the magnets are optimised with a custom nano-crystalline shield to deal with magnetic flux and new NFC and magnetic field sensors. The new MagSafe chargers are Qi standard compliant and deliver up to 15W, so will work with other Qi devices regardless of magnetic alignment. The new MagSafe charger is currently price at Rs 4,500 and will be available starting 16 October. Apple will also be selling snap on leather wallets in four colours, priced at Rs 5,600.