Xiaomi 13 Series India Launch on 26 Feb 2023: Features & Specs of Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially launched in India and globally on 26 February 2023. Check important details below.
The tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the most awaited flagship smartphone series Xiaomi 13 in India and global markets on Sunday, 26 February 2023.
According to some reports, the company will reveal the vanilla model of Xiaomi 13 during the launch event. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.
Xiaomi 13 series has already been launched in China in December 2022. The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled with four storage variants. Also, the Xiaomi 13 Pro in China is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Let us read about the launch date, time, features, and specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially launched in India on 26 January 2023. The launch event will start at 9:30 pm IST. The live streaming of the Xiaomi 13 Pro launch event will be available on the company's official website and social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
The expected price of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India is Rs. 59,290.
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.
A 6.73-inch 2K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1900 nits peak brightness.
A triple camera set up including a 50 megapixel main camera, a 50 megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4,820mAh battery along with 120W fast charging capability, and 50W wireless charging support.
The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.3.
The exact list of features and specs of Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled during the launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Xiaomi 13 Series.
