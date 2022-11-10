Lamborghini To Launch Urus Performante SUV in India Soon; Specs & Price Here

Know the design, specs, features, and expected price of the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV here.
(Image: www.lamborghini.com)
Lamborghini is all set to introduce the performance version of its Urus SUV in the Indian market. Lamborghini is an Italian automobile manufacturer and the company has already introduced the Urus Performante SUV in the global market, and now it is India's turn to witness the powerful and high performance of the SUV. The SUV will be launched in India on 24 November 2022.
The new Lamborghini supercar can be expected to be lighter, sportier, and bolder. Urus Performante will be the ultimate combination of driving exhilaration and powerful performance with a unique design that defines its powerful character at first glance.
The new Lamborghini launch will be a competition to Aston Martin DBX 707, Bentley Bentayga, and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV. You can know about the features, specs, price, and design of the new Lamborghini Performante SUV in detail below.
Here are a few specs, features, and design details about the Supercar:
The car is dependent on the 4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine
The engine helps to churn out 666 hp of maximum power.
Lamborghini Performante Urus SUV has 16 hp higher power than other Urus models.
The torque output will be 850 Nm.
The Urus SUV can hit 100 Kmph from a standstill in less than 4 seconds.
It can run at a high speed of 306 kmph, but still not the fastest car in India.
The new Lamborghini Urus is 47 kg lighter than the other standard models
The ride height is dropped by 20 mm since the air suspension has been replaced with sturdy steel springs and adaptive dampers.
The bumpers of the Lamborghini supercar are made of carbon Fiber and has got a more aggressive look with an increase in height by 25 mm.
the titanium exhaust system amplifies the sound of the engine and gives it a thrilling roar.
The interior is made by the use of innovative and lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber.
The interior has dark tones, contrast stitching, and exclusive Performante logos.
The car has a refined and contemporary look so that the driver can “feel like a pilot.”
The Lamborghini Urus Performante is expected to be priced at around 5 crores.
