Photos: Priyanka Chopra Looks Chic At the Launch of Her Haircare Brand in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after 3 three years.
Priyanka Chopra takes over the streets of Mumbai in her chic style.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India for the first time since the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, 2 October the Quantico actor took over the streets of Mumbai in her modish white outfit, to launch her haircare brand. She chose a white crop top, which she paired with her white high-waisted pants for the event.

Take a look at some pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra poses for the paparazzi.

Priyanka Chopra at the launch of her haircare brand in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in her all-white look.

Priyanka Chopra waves at the paps at the product launch event.

