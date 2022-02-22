YouTube Announces 'Live Rings' Similar to TikTok for Creators

YouTube makes it easier to spot when a person goes live.
YouTube, the video-streaming platform owned by Google, has now come up with a new feature that is pretty similar to TikTok. The feature can help followers understand when a channel is going live on the platform.
The new feature will help users spot their favourite channels when they go live. The brand new update will display a ring on the profile picture of the creator along with the word 'live' written on the channel.
This will notify users when the creator goes live on YouTube.
TikTok also has the feature where it displays a ring on a creator's profile picture whenever they go live, thus notifying the users about it. The feature has been quite appreciated by TikTok users.
YouTube TV has also started to get support for picture-in-picture (PiP) for iPhone and iPad devices. This feature has been available in Android devices for quite some time but was missing in iOS devices.
When asked about the date when this feature will be available to users, Mohan couldn't share the exact time but said that he expects it to come through "hopefully in the next few months."
YouTube TV is also planning to work on some more features such as surround sound. This feature was introduced last year on very limited devices.
Right now, the updated feature of displaying rings on the creator's profile picture whenever they go live is gaining a lot of importance. This new feature will attract users who wait for their favourite creator to go live.
