PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Launched for Apple Users: How to Download on iOS

PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded directly from Apple iOS store
(Photo: battlegroundsmobileindia.com)
PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India: Finally, it's time for iOS users to rejoice as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developed by Krafton is now available for download on Apple iOS play store. The company launched the popular game for iOS on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.
The same was launched for Android users on 2 July 2021. But after a wait for almost one and a half month, it has been made available to iOS users as well.
Visit the Apple iOS app store
Go to the search bar and type Battlegrounds Mobile India
Click on 'Get' button
Key in your apple credentials if you are not already signed in
Wait for the download and then click on open
Now you can play the game
However there are some minimum requirements for iOS devices that are needed to play Battlegrounds Mobile India smoothly.
Your Apple smartphone should be iPhone 6s model or above
The operating system required to play the game is iOS 9.0 or higher
Lastly, your Apple iPhone should have minimum of 2 GB RAM.
The company said that the Apple users will be welcomed with tons of rewards upon their download. "Starting off, all players will get exciting Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center," it added. It also stated that Apple users can also redeem exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set from the event center.
Battlegrounds Mobile India recently crossed 50 million targets and the company is celebrating this milestone with multiple rewards which will also be available for iOS users.
Published: 19 Aug 2021,10:38 AM IST