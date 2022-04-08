‘Your Brother Stole All the Money’: BharatPe CEO Tells Ashneer Grover’s Sister

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and Managing Director (MD) of BharatPe, on Monday, 28 February, resigned from the fintech firm with immediate effect.
In a post on LinkedIn, a BharatPe employee, on 7 April, requested the company's management to pay his salary for the month of March, prompting replies from former managing director (MD) Ashneer Grover and his sister.
Aashima Grover called BharatPe's management a “shameless bunch” to which CEO Suhail Sameer said that the company doesn't have enough money since her brother (Ashneer) stole it all.
Sameer later apologised for the comment, "In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees' full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post."
"Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office," Karan Sarki, a senior IT associate at BharatPe, wrote on LinkedIn.
"All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," he added.
His wife Madhuri Jain Grover was sacked late February and Ashneer resigned from the company shortly after, following allegations of fraud.
"As a Board which under the Chairmanship of Rajnish Kumar has claimed to be the epitome of corporate governance, I would want to ask what action is the Board going to take against Suhail Sameer?" Ashneer Grover wrote in his letter marked to BharatPe's board and investors.
He reportedly threatened a defamation case and demanded a written apology "from Suhail to me, my sister and the Board".
He also called for Chairman Rajnish Kumar's resignation, accusing him of condoning the "life threat" that Bhavik Koladiya, one of the original co-founders of the company, allegedly made to Grover.
He added that the current management was acting like "hooligans."
Grover and his wife had both gone on a two-month leave, after an audio clip went viral in which he allegedly threatened and hurled abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee for failing to secure shares during Nykaa's IPO.
Grover initially called it a "fake audio by some scamster trying to extort funds," but later deleted his tweet. The bank said that it was exploring legal action against him for using inappropriate language against its staff.
An internal investigation found Grover, and certain members of his family guilty of financial fraud, BharatPe said in March. He insists he is innocent and a victim of baseless and targeted attacks by BharatPe's management.
