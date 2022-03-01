Ashneer Grover Resigns as BharatPe MD After Month-Long Controversy

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and Managing Director (MD) of BharatPe, has resigned from the fintech firm with immediate effect.

"I hereby resign as the MD of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a director of the board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the company," Grover said, in his resignation statement.

This comes a month after a controversy surrounding Grover put the spotlight on BharatPe and its troubled history.