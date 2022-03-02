Day After Ashneer Grover's Exit, BharatPe Finds Him, His Family Guilty of Fraud

File image of Ashneer Grover.
An internal investigation has found former managing director (MD) and co-founder, Ashneer Grover, and certain members of his family guilty of financial fraud, BharatPe said in a statement on Wednesday, 2 March.
"As a result of his misdeeds, Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the $3 billion fintech company said, adding that it reserves all rights to take further legal action.
This comes a day after Grover shot a scathing email to the fintech company's board informing them of his immediate resignation.
Last week, BharatPe had sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, Head of Controls and Ashneer's wife.
BharatPe, in its statement, confirmed that its board had directed a thorough review of the company’s internal controls, in light of recent complaints.
"This extensive review is being led by well-respected and independent external advisors," it said, referring to Alvarez & Marsal and PwC which conducted the preliminary probe and the main investigation respectively.
"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," said BharatPe.
"Minutes after Mr Ashneer Grover received notice that some of the results of the inquiry would be presented to the Board, he quickly shirked responsibility by sending an email to the Board submitting his resignation and fabricating another false narrative of the events to the public," it said.
BharatPe added that is taking all necessary steps to strengthen the company’s corporate governance, "including the appointment of an audit committee, an internal auditor, and the implementation of other key internal controls."
The independent probe by Alvarez and Marsal had earlier brought to light two instances of fraud, according to Mint. One is the irregularities in recruitment and second revolves around paying non-existent vendors.
The company was recruiting staff but paying a network of HR consultants that had nothing to do with the hiring, and appear to be linked to each other as well as to Madhuri jain Grover, according to the publication.
The investigation also reportedly found that nearly Rs 51 crore was paid to 30 vendors who appeared to be fictitious.
When caught by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), the company didn't contest, but instead paid close to Rs 11 crore in dues along with penalties, the report says. Deepak Jagdishram Gupta, responsible for procurements at the company and Madhuri’s brother-in-law, seems to have handled this matter.
In his resignation statement on Tuesday, Grover said, "I hereby resign as the MD of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a director of the board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the company."
"I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world."
He insisted he was innocent and a victim of baseless and targeted attacks by BharatPe's management.
"Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."
