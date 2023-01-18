Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023: Check Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and More

Here is the list of discounts and offers of different Xiaomi products that will be offered to the consumers during the Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023.

Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G: The recently launched smartphones, Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G is being sold at a discount of Rs 3000.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet: A discount of Rs 13,500 is available on the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Redmi Pad Tablet: During the sale, Redmi Pad will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 13,499. The original price is Rs 21,999. Consumers will get an instant discount of Rs 8,500.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G: The original price is Rs 76,999. After a discount of Rs 4000, the discounted price is Rs 72,999.