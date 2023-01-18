Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023: Check Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and More

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2022: Smartphone offers, discounts on tablets, exchange offers, and more.
(Photo: mi.com/in)
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: The tech giant Xiaomi India has commenced its Republic Day Sale 2023 from 16 January 2023. The sale will end on 20 January 2023. People must know that the Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering huge discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, and IoT devices.
On the occasion of 74th Republic Year, Xiaomi is providing exclusive deals and promotions on its official website, mi.com/in. Some of these include, a daily 12 pm Parade, Flash Sale @ 3pm, and Exchange Hour @ 6Pm. Besides, the users will get an opportunity to win exciting free products like Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and more via the Play and Win Offer.
Here is the list of discounts and offers of different Xiaomi products that will be offered to the consumers during the Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023.
Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G: The recently launched smartphones, Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G is being sold at a discount of Rs 3000.
Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet: A discount of Rs 13,500 is available on the Xiaomi Pad 5.
Redmi Pad Tablet: During the sale, Redmi Pad will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 13,499. The original price is Rs 21,999. Consumers will get an instant discount of Rs 8,500.
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G: The original price is Rs 76,999. After a discount of Rs 4000, the discounted price is Rs 72,999.
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A (32 Inches): Consumers will get a discount of Rs 4,100 on the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A and the discounted price is Rs 9,899. Originally the device is sold at Rs 13,999.
Xiaomi Smart TV X43: A discount of Rs 4,000 is available on this smart Tv. The discounted price is Rs 24,999 from the original cost of Rs 28,999.
Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready: Rs 5000 discount is available on this smart Tv. The original price is Rs 13,999 and the discounted cost is Rs 8,999.
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (3.5L): There is an instant discount of Rs 3,200 on this smart home appliance. The original price is Rs 8,999. Consumers can get their hands on this appliance at a discounted price of Rs 6,299.
Redmi 10 (4GB+64GB): The smartphone is being sold at Rs 8,099 after a discount of Rs 2,900. The original price is Rs 10,999.
Redmi K50i (6GB+128GB): During the Republic Day Sale, this smartphone is being sold at 20,999 after a discount of Rs 5000. The original cost is 25,999.
Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB+256GB): During the Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is sold at a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The original cost is Rs 62,999. Consumers will get a discount of Rs 18,000.
Xiaomi Smart Band Pro: The device is being sold at Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 2,500. The original price is Rs 3,999.
To know more discounts, exchange offers, and other details about Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023, please visit the official website and application.