Noida Metro Republic Day Sale 2023 Offers Free Metro Cards on These Dates

Noida Metro's Republic Day Sale 2023: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has come up with an amazing offer on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

All the commuters will be provided free metro cards and the scheme will be valid for ten days. Generally, people have to pay Rs 100 to purchase a new metro card.

People who travel within Noida daily and do not have a metro card yet can take advantage of the Noida Metro's Republic Day Sale and get a free metro card.

The Noida metro cards were created by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the convenience of people.

Using metro cards not only prevent huge crowds at token vending machines but people also receive some discounts while using the card.