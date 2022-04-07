Xiaomi Announces Mi Fan Festival 2022: Check Deals, Offers and, Discounts

Mi Fan Festival 2022 began on 6 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Xiaomi has officially announced a range of new discounts and offers for consumers as a part of its annual sale event, the Mi Fan Festival 2022.
The Mi Fan Festival 2022 will be available exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.
The ones who will visit and shop on the Mi Store App stand the chance to win coupons up to Rs 15,000, two gold coins (2 gram), gift hampers worth up to Rs 80,000, a Redmi X42 TV, and 100 per cent cashback.
Consumers can try the "jackbot deals" every day at 10:00 a.m. to buy products at extremely low prices.
At 4:00 p.m. daily, consumers can participate in the x99 deals where some selected products are available at Rs 99, Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 999.
The Pick N' Choose deal takes place at 8:00 pm every day and the customers can create personalised combos for themselves. They can also avail of extra discounts during this offer.
The Mi Fan Festival 2022 also has some other offers that allow the customers to buy products at a cheap price.
The Redmi Note 11 is available at Rs 11,699 but the actual price is Rs 13499. Consumers can take a look at the special offers and discounts available for various products.
It is to be noted that the Mi Fan Festival 2022 will end on 18 April 2022 so consumers should take advantage of the deals as soon as possible.
