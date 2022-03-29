Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11S 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G Globally

The smartphones — Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G — were launched during a virtual event by the company.

According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi 10 5G have already been launched in China. It also stated that Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is similar to Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G smartphone, which has already been launched in India.