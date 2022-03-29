Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11S 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G Globally

Here are the details about Xiaomi's newly launched smartphones.
The Quint
Gadgets
Published:

Check details of the newly launched Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11S 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones. 

|

(Photo: Twitter/@Xiaomi)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check details of the newly launched&nbsp;Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11S 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.&nbsp;</p></div>

Chinese tech company Xiaomi introduced its three new smartphones globally on Tuesday, 29 March.

The smartphones — Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G — were launched during a virtual event by the company.

Also ReadRedmi Note 11E Pro with Snapdragon 695 Chip Launched: Check Price and Specs
According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi 10 5G have already been launched in China. It also stated that Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is similar to Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G smartphone, which has already been launched in India.

Price details and launch date of the newly unveiled smartphones are yet to be announced by Xiaomi. However, here are the specification details of Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 5G

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Dot Display with refresh rate of 90Hz

  • Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 18W fast charging

  • Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP, 8MP front camera

  • Storage: 4GB +64GB, 4GB +128GB, 6GB +128GB

Redmi Note 10 5G

Also ReadRedmi K50 Gaming Edition, AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11S 5G smartphone is a rebranded version of Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone, the report added.

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor

  • Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Display with refresh rate of 90Hz

  • Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging

  • Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front camera

  • Storage: 4GB +64GB, 4GB +128GB, 6GB +128GB

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor

  • Display: 6.67-inchAMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate

  • Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 4500mAh battery, which comes with 120W HyperCharge

  • Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front camera

  • Storage: Comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, paired with up to 128GB and 256GB storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT