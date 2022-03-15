Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Time, Live Streaming Details: Expected Price & Specs

Xiaomi 12 Series launch time and live streaming details
(Photo: mi.com)
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to introduce its new smartphones series, Xiaomi 12 globally on Tuesday, 15 March 2022. The series is expected to comprise of three smartphones Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of Xiaomi 12 series launch event.
How and where to watch Xiaomi 12 series launch event live streaming in India?
Xiaomi 12 Series launch event can be live streamed on the official YouTube channel and official website of Xiaomi: mi.com. It can also be watched live online on the social media handles of Xiaomi.
Official price details of Xiaomi 12 series smartphones are yet to be revealed. However, as per a report by GSMArena, the European price of Xiaomi 12X is expected to be 600-700 Euro, while Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are expected to be priced around 899 Euro and 1,099 Euro, respectively.
The following specifications are based on the China model of Xiaomi 12 which was launched last year in China.
Xiaomi 12 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.28-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 mobile processor.
It houses a 4,500mAh battery which which is expected to be supported by 67W wired charge and 50W wireless charging.
It comes with a triple-rear camera setup which includes 50MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide and 5MP telephoto camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Xiaomi 12 series.