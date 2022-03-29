Samsung Adds 5 New Smartphones to Galaxy A Lineup: A13, A23, A33, A53 and A73 5G

Check new addition to Samsung Galaxy A series.
(Photo: Samsung)
South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Tuesday, 29 March, launched five new smartphones, adding up to the company's already popular 'Galaxy A' series.
The new models are Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.
"These smartphones are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible for everyone," reads the official press release of Samsung.
Here are the details about price and specifications of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones.
As of now, Samsung has only announced the price of Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones in India. Price details of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G is expected to be revealed soon.
Samsung Galaxy A13
4GB + 64GB variant: Rs 14,999
4GB + 128GB variant: Rs 15,999
Samsung Galaxy A23
6GB + 128GB variant: Rs 19,499
8GB + 128GB variant: Rs 20,999
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6GB + 128GB variant: Rs 34,499
8GB + 128GB variant: Rs 35,999
|Galaxy A73 5G
|Galaxy A53 5G
|Galaxy A33 5G
|Galaxy A23
|Galaxy A13
|Display
|6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O 120Hz
|6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O 120Hz
|6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz
|6.6″ FHD+ LCD 90Hz
|6.6″ FHD+ LCD 60Hz
|Rear Camera
|108(OIS)/12/5/5
|64(OIS)/12/5/5
|48(OIS)/8/5/2
|50(OIS)/5/2/2
|50/5/2/2
|Front Camera
|32MP
|32MP
|13MP
|8MP
|8MP
|Processor
|Snapdragon 778G
|Exynos 1280 (5nm)
|Exynos 1280 (5nm)
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|Exynos 850
|Battery
|5000mAh, 25W support
|5000mAh, 25W support
|5000mAh, 25W support
|5000mAh, 25W support
|5000mAh, 15W support
|Durability
|Spill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)
|Spill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)
|Spill, splash & dust resistant (IP67 rated)
|Others
|Stereo speakers Knox Security
|Stereo speakers Knox Security
|Stereo speakers Knox Security
|Knox Security
|OS Upgrades
|4 years
|4 years
|3 years
|2 years
|2 years
|Security Updates
|5 years
|5 years
|4 years
|4 years
|4 years
Customers interested in Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33 must note that the 25W travel adapter (charger) is sold separately, whereas the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 smartphones comes with an in-box 15W travel adapter.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy A lineup and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)