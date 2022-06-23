Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Soon, Says Company CEO, Expected Price & Other Details

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun recently confirmed that the chinese tech giant is all set to release a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered mobile phone.

He further said that Xiaomi and Qualcomm have been working collaboratively for several months to develop this handset. Although, Lei Jun did not reveal the name of the cell phone, but people are smart enough to guess that he was talking about Xiaomi 12 ultra.

There have been several rumours about Xiaomi 12 ultra launch from few months and it is likely that the Xiaomi 12 ultra will be packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun further stated that the handset that they are going to launch in the month of July will be a major upgrade to its previoulsy launched versions.