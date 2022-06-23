Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Soon, Says Company CEO, Expected Price & Other Details
Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to be the first-ever phone globally to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun recently confirmed that the chinese tech giant is all set to release a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered mobile phone.
He further said that Xiaomi and Qualcomm have been working collaboratively for several months to develop this handset. Although, Lei Jun did not reveal the name of the cell phone, but people are smart enough to guess that he was talking about Xiaomi 12 ultra.
There have been several rumours about Xiaomi 12 ultra launch from few months and it is likely that the Xiaomi 12 ultra will be packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun further stated that the handset that they are going to launch in the month of July will be a major upgrade to its previoulsy launched versions.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Key Features
Since the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been doing rounds on the internet and there have been many leaks about Xiaomi 12 Ultra's features, here's a list of key features that you might see in the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra handset:
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor (Qualcomm) that will lead to an improved performance, stability, and power consumption.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra camera might come up with a Leica tuned setup that is believed to involve Sony’s new 50MP IMX989 sensor.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra's logo is rumoured to be Leica’s iconic red logo, however nothing can be believed before Xiaomi 12 Ultra's official launch.
As per some data leaks, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to have a small screen compare to its predecessors.
A 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel is also expected to be a part of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra cell phone.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra handset might come with a 20 megapixel sensor based selfie camera.
A 4800mAh battery is expected to power the Xiaomi 12 Ultra phone. This might be a reason behind its ultra supercharging capability.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra might have a 512 GB of UFS 2.1 storage
If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first ever handset in the world to be packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor.
There has been no official confirmation about the actual launch date of Xiaomi 12 Ultra yet. So all the leaked features of Xiaomi 12 Ultra are based on previous data and some internet research. Exact features will be confirmed after the official launch.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Release Date
There is no official confirmation about the actual release date of Xiaomi 12 Ultra till yet. However, if sources are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra handset will be launched in the month of July.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Price
The actual price of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is not known yet. However, If rumours and data leaks are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's price would be above Rs 67,000.
